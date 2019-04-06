Lindsey Vonn Shares Graphic Photos Of Her Injured Knee

Lindsey Vonn’s knee looks absolutely disgusting these days.

The American-born skiing legend shared two photos on Instagram Saturday of her knee stitched up and healing from an injury, and they're both gross.

She captioned the post in part, "Not exactly the color I was looking for going into bikini season."

Not really sure why Lindsey felt the need to share this little update on Instagram. I was in the middle of eating lunch when I saw it, and pretty much immediately lost my appetite.

At least she seems to be taking it all in stride and poking fun at the fact that her knee might make you want to vomit.

Vonn has never lacked a sense of humor. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Mar 23, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

I would just ask the doctor to put me down if my knee ever looked like that. I’ve had a solid run. No point in dealing with an annihilated knee.

Take me to the hospital and just get it over with. Luckily, Vonn seems a bit tougher than I am, and she has fought back from several injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Jan 9, 2019 at 5:05am PST

Best of luck on recovery! It doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy road.

