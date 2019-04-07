AAF Releases Apology After The League Comes Crashing Down

The Alliance of American Football has finally owned up to the circus that was created when the league was shuttered.

The AAF came crashing down a few days ago after only eight weeks of the inaugural season were played. Players claimed they were stuck with the bill for hotel rooms, there were reports some had no way to get home, and Steve Spurrier ripped into the leadership behind the organization.

It was embarrassing all the way around, and it’s hard to believe it even happened. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

@TheAAF I woke up to over a $2500 charge pending on my account from the Sonesta hotel our team stayed in. I called the bank and Memphis team president. My only option is to dispute the charges on Monday. The same thing happened to other players on our team @ohrnberger — Adrien Robinson (@ItsARob8One) April 4, 2019

Now, the league has officially apologized, but wouldn’t comment much further because of “ongoing legal processes.” I’m not a lawyer, but that has lawsuit language written all over it.

You can read the full apology below.

As I’ve said many times before, this is just a shame the league didn’t work out at all. It looked like it had so much potential, and people were genuinely interested.

Plus, they got Johnny Football involved. It looked like everything was going well. Clearly, that wasn’t the case at all, and now we’re without spring football until the XFL returns in 2020.

I can’t wait to see the “30 for 30” that is bound to get made about this disastrous situation. That will be required viewing for sports fans everywhere.