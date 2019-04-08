Baker Mayfield Challenges Colin Cowherd To Visit Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is, once again, behaving like an absolute clown.

This past Friday, Cowherd claimed to have a source that let him know Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t want to be in Cleveland.

That doesn’t seem like too outrageous of a claim. In fact, I find it very easy to believe. Would anybody be happy about going from NYC to Cleveland? I doubt it. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns)

“Nobody will be honest about this Cleveland thing. It has a chance to be a complete and utter dumpster fire… Odell didn’t want to go here, the owner is a control freak, John Dorsey is a control freak, Freddie Kitchens could be over his head…” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Igr7uuhrYn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2019

Mayfield, being the mature face of an NFL franchise that he is, responded to Cowherd on Twitter, stating, “Come to Cleveland and ask O if he actually likes it. Just because you say you have a source doesn’t mean you’re not full of BS. And while you’re at it … come see if I’m a baby … #10ToesDown.”

Come to Cleveland and ask O if he actually likes it. Just because you say you have a source doesn’t mean you’re not full of BS.

And while you’re at it… come see if I’m a baby… #10ToesDown — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 5, 2019

What a smart and super professional move from the former first overall pick in the NFL draft. He’s getting paid millions of dollars, he’s the leader of an organization that is historically a joke, and he seems to be subtly challenging a notable sports pundit to a fight.

If that’s not what that last sentence means, then I have no idea what it does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Dec 14, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

I want to like Baker Mayfield so much. I really do. I want him to succeed because he’s a blast to watch.

Yet he couldn’t make it any harder to like him if he tried. He goes out there, performs decently well and then gets caught up in distractions and childish behavior all the time.

Why, Baker? Why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Nov 11, 2018 at 5:44pm PST

Here’s a wild idea: He should block out all the outside noise and just focus on winning games for the Browns.

Now, he obviously won’t do that, but it’d be nice if he gave it a shot. Instead, I’m sure he’ll keep behaving like a pissed off teenager.

What an absolute moron. I’ve never seen a guy in sports who could so easily be likable and makes it borderline impossible to do so.

H/T: Barstool Sports