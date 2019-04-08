Burger King Ad Draws Fire For Complaints Of ‘Cultural Insensitivity’

Burger King deleted a video depicting diners trying to eat a Vietnamese-inspired sandwich with chopsticks, drawing fire from critics who said the ad displayed cultural insensitivity.

The video clip was posted on the New Zealand Burger King’s Instagram account and showed caucasian diners attempting to eat the Vietnamese Sweet Chili Tendercrisp burger with oversized chopsticks, The Washington Post reported.

“Take your taste buds all the way to Ho Chi Minh City,” the caption reads.

Burger King apologized for the clip and removed it, according to WaPo.

Social media users criticized the video for insensitivity toward Asian culture. (RELATED: Burger King Apologizes For Trying To Help Russia With Its Plunging Fertility Rate)

“So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc,” tweeted New Zealand user @mariahmocarey.

WATCH:

So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/zVD8CN04Wc — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019

Maria Mo also added tweets detailing how she thought Burger King‘s ad displayed not only cultural insensitivity but also racism, drawing similarities between Burger King‘s ad and the New Zealand shootings.

“I’m so sick of racism,” she wrote. “Of any kind. Of the kind that makes fun of different cultures, to the kind that shoots and murders those peacefully praying in their place of worship. Say no to every single manifestation of it.”

“LOL chopsticks amirite?????? Who the hell came up with this? There are a lot of Asian people in NZ, though they probably aren’t getting their Vietnamese food from Burger King,” Tech Crunch’s Asia reporter Catherine Shu tweeted.

LOL chopsticks amirite?????? Who the hell came up with this? There are a lot of Asian people in NZ, though they probably aren’t getting their Vietnamese food from Burger King ???? https://t.co/XSGYX7IVBR — Catherine Shu (@CatherineShu) April 5, 2019

Burger King did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.