Emilia Clarke Says ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending Is Shocking, Final Days Filming Were ‘Heartbreaking’

Emilia Clarke has opened up a bit more about the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and her comments will have people very pumped up.

The HBO hit show returns for its last run on television April 14, and there’s only six episodes in season eight. Luckily, it sounds like they’re great, but filming them was an emotional experience. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“Incredibly sad. It’s really bittersweet. It feels like leaving home. But this is the end everyone has been waiting for and it’s a very exciting one,” Clarke told the Mirror when discussing the show coming to an end in an article published Sunday.

She also added that her last days on set were “heartbreaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:00am PST

As for how fans will react to the ending, she said that it is going to “shock” us.

My expectations honestly couldn’t be higher for this season, and everything we hear only makes me that much more excited.

We’ve put in a decade of our blood, sweat and tears into this show and it’ll all be over in under two months. If we get anything less than an epic finale, I will riot. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

Mark my words, I will burn everything down to the ground if “GoT” season eight sucks.

Luckily, HBO hasn’t let us down yet, and I highly doubt they’ll start anytime soon. Make sure to tune in April 14.

It’s going to (hopefully) be an epic bloodbath.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter