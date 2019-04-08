REPORT: Rick Barnes Is Being Targeted By UCLA, Would Accept The Job If Offered

UCLA is apparently targeting Rick Barnes to be the program’s new basketball coach.

According to 247Sports late Sunday, Barnes “has emerged as a serious candidate” to coach the Bruins. LA Times reporter Ben Bolch also reported Sunday night that “would definitely accept” an offer from UCLA.

The Tennessee coach currently has a $5 million buyout with the Volunteers.

I have been told that Rick Barnes would definitely accept the UCLA job if formally offered it. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) April 8, 2019

If UCLA does make Barnes an offer, he absolutely without a doubt of any kind has to take it. He’s done great things this year with Tennessee, but UCLA is one of the top five jobs in all of college basketball. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

He’s be insane to not take over their program.

That’s not to say anything disrespectful to the Vols. They’re a solid program, and he’s doing great with them.

However, UCLA is in extremely rarified air that pretty much only includes them, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and UNC. If you get offered a job at one of those places, I have no idea why you wouldn’t take it.

Things move extremely fast when it comes to coaching hires in college sports. This whole thing could be over in a matter of days if UCLA is dead set on getting Barnes.

It’s a program flush with money, and the $5 million buyout won’t even slow the Bruins down if they want him badly.

Stay tuned because I have a feeling things with the Volunteers are about to get pretty crazy. College sports never slow down!

