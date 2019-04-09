Robert De Niro Calls Press ‘Scumbags’ At Divorce Court Hearing

Robert De Niro headed back to divorce court Tuesday and on his way in to the hearing in Manhattan reportedly had a few choice words for reporters and photographers covering the event.

The 75-year-old actor showed up for his ongoing divorce case with his estranged wife Grace Hightower, keeping a newspaper in front of his face the whole time while he lashed out at reporters, calling them “Scumbags,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘Die Hard’ Actor Rips Into De Niro: ‘It Was Disgusting What You Did’)

According to the outlet, one of the members of the press said “hi” to the “Taxi Driver” star and asked, “how are you doing?”

“Hi scumbags. Hi scumbags,” Deniro reportedly responded as he as he pushed open the door at the Manhattan Supreme court-house.

The “Cape Fear” star appeared in court as part of his ongoing divorce with Hightower as the two hash out custody issues of their 7-year-old daughter, Helen Grace. (RELATED: Watch This Guy Destroy A Portrait Of Robert De Niro After His Anti Trump Rant)

It comes two months after De Niro reportedly publicly melted down after one of his divorce court proceedings. In video captured after the event, the “Raging Bull” star appeared to get really upset when he stepped out of the courthouse and his driver was nowhere to be seen.

“Where the f–k are you? I don’t care if the construction guys told you to move. You’d see all the photographers out here. You’re not where you dropped us off,” the actor shouted to the driver while hiding from photographers behind sheets of newspaper.

“You’re not in front! You’re not where you dropped us off,” he added.

De Niro continued, “On Worth Street! Then you’d see all the photographers here! You’re not where you dropped us off!”

The star’s lawyer then suggested that they go “back in the building” to deal with the matter until the driver arrived.

“This is ridiculous,” the Oscar-winning actor responded, as the group headed to the other side of the courthouse.

As previously reported, De Niro filed for divorce in December after twenty-plus years of marriage to Hightower.