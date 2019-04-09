Scarlett Johansson Made A Trip To A Police Station Amid Paparazzi Scare

Scarlett Johansson had to be taken to a Los Angeles police station Monday after not being able to shake off intense paparazzi after an appearance at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

A representative for the Los Angeles Police told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was fine following the incident.

“Last night, Scarlett Johansson was at ‘Jimmy Kimmel.’ At some point in time, the paparazzi overpowered her security and for her security reasons and for her security team, they were taken to the Hollywood police station,” the representative said.

“At that point, she was later able to leave the station. There was no crime report taken. She was just a little spooked,” the rep continued. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Will No Longer Play Transgender Man In Upcoming Movie)

Captain Steve Lurie of LAPD said Johansson thought that the paparazzi were following her in a “dangerous fashion” and that she was frightened. After spending some time at the police station, Johansson was able to make it home and she did not file any charges.

Johansson and her fellow cast members appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel” to promote the new “Avengers” movie. “Avengers: Endgame” is set to premiere April 26. “Endgame” is Marvel’s conclusion to twenty-two films.