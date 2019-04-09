The Entire Menu At The Masters Costs Under $60

You can buy the entire menu at the Masters for under $60.

The Masters begin Thursday, and it’s shocking how low the concession prices are. We all know they are generally low, but getting the whole menu for under $60 is insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Here’s your first look at the 2019 Masters concession stand prices. You can order one of everything for less than $60 . (via @ashleykmayo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/8AJ9tgA1KI — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 8, 2019

The food prices at the Masters is always one of the best parts of the event. BBQ for only $3 is the steal of the century. Beer for $4? Sign me up immediately!

Sure, the tickets cost thousands of dollars, but that’s not what we’re focused on here. Where else can I get BBQ and an ice cold beer for a grand total of $7?

The answer is absolutely nowhere that I can think of.

It must be hard to keep people from getting too rowdy with such cheap beer. You can get blitzed for pretty much free. (RELATED: Beer At The Masters Will Only Cost $4)

Yes, for all you clowns out there, I realize it’s not actually free but you get my point. When you’re drinking for $4 a pop, that’s pretty much nothing.

Make sure to check out the Masters starting Thursday. For those of us who are working class guys out here who couldn’t afford to go, we’ll be drinking a few cold ones at the bar with the boys.

That won’t be virtually free. I can promise you that, but it’s still cheaper than an actual ticket.