Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Alessandra Ambrosio’s birthday Thursday.

In honor of the 38-year-old supermodel's day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there have truly been so many of them.

Born in Erichim, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, the legendary Victoria's Secret model got her first big break in the fashion world in 2000 when she got picked for the Guess Fall Millennium campaign. It wasn't long after she was cast by Victoria's Secret to appear in their annual underwear show. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The opportunity helped turn her into a supermodel and worldwide celebrity. Then in 2017, the lingerie model made headlines with news that she was officially hanging up her wings after being part of the famous underwear company for 17 years.

Some of those unforgettable moments on the catwalk in the annual underwear shows held all over the world can be seen here.

During her career, she has also walked hundreds of runways for big-name fashion houses like Christian Dior and Oscar de la Renta, just to name a few. Not to mention gracing the cover of numerous magazines over the years.

And more recently, she's appeared on both the big and small screen, in films like "Daddy's Home 2" in 2017 and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" in 2016. We can hardly wait to see what the future holds for her.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Alessandra!