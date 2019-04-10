Antonio Brown Attacks The Media, Says He Won’t Give Them More ‘Ammo’

Antonio Brown doesn’t seem too happy with the media.

The embattled Raiders star has been in the news a ton lately, and not for good reasons. He’s been feuding with his former teammate and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In case any of you were wondering which of the two players looks more like the idiot in the feud, it’s Antonio Brown without a doubt. He even went to the lengths of posting a DM from JuJu when he was at the University of Southern California. Yes, Brown tried to shame the rising NFL star for having the audacity to ask for advice years ago. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

Antonio Brown just put up a 2015 DM from JuJu asking for advice while at USC… pic.twitter.com/fJPDs1XQtq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2019

Now, he’s calling out the “media fakes.” He tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Not giving you media fakes no more ammo … enjoy my name AB !! I am in Cali living ready to ball no nonsense!! You trollers troll! To[o] good to worry #CallGod.”

Not giving you media fakes no more ammo …….. enjoy my name AB !!! I am in Cali living ready to ball no nonsense !! You trollers troll ! To good to worry #CallGod — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 9, 2019

Yeah, in case you wondering whether Brown is an idiot, look no further. The media hasn’t done anything to him that he hasn’t had coming.

Here’s a wild and novel idea, don’t say and do dumb stuff if don’t want the media calling you out. It’s shockingly simple. It’s insanely simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Apr 4, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT

I never root against people. I don’t. It’s not worth the effort or time. Having said that, I hope like hell Brown has an awful year.

He probably won’t, but I hope he does. Maybe then he’ll just shut the hell up. I don’t know how Jon Gruden is going to deal with him. He might be talented, but he’s such a distraction. Gruden can’t be enjoying this circus.

Should be a fun 2019 season!