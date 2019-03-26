Mike Tomlin Says ‘Relationships Run Their Course’ After Le’Veon Bell And Antonio Brown Leave The Steelers

Mike Tomlin seems to have a pretty straight forward approach to Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Relationships run their course, and the fact that neither one of them are here speaks to that,” Tomlin told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, according to ProFootballTalk.

He also said, “I think it has been highly chronicled, and I think it has been too chronicled. Some things have been said that may or may not have been true. All I know is neither one of those guys are members of our team anymore.”

What really else is there for Tomlin to say? The Steelers lost their two best offensive weapons, and it didn’t happen in a smooth way at all.

Bell sat out the entire season, and Brown flamed the organization for months before being traded to the Raiders.

It was a nonstop circus in Pittsburgh, but I don’t think anybody was laughing.

Now, Tomlin will have to find a new way to win with a revamped offense. Brown and Bell are both arguably the top players at their respective positions in the league, and the Steelers lost both of them.

That in and of itself is a bit mind-boggling. Luckily for fans of the Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger are still around. (RELATED: Le‘Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

So, they’re not completely dead in the water.

Still, losing two of the best players in the same offseason is a gut punch for any coach to deal with.

