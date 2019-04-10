Thief Makes Off With $21,000 Worth Of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Police Say

Authorities are on the hunt for a thief they say made off with $21,000 worth of panties from Victoria’s Secret.

Police in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania, are on the the lookout after they alleged someone stole thousands of dollars worth of underwear from the lingerie store over the weekend at the Capital City Mall, according to 3 CBS Philly.

The alleged thief stole 2,000 pairs of panties with an estimated worth totaling $21,000, according to police.

Authorities said it all happened in the middle of the afternoon while the store was full of customers.

Police say the thief stole the panties that were on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while store employees were busy with customers.

No word yet on if the alleged panties thief was a male or female. And no information was given if any surveillance video might exist that was able to have captured the latest underwear bandit in the act.

If someone does have information about this crime, they are asked to call the police at 717-975-7575.