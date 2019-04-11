Buy Biden Be Gone Today To Keep ‘Creepy Joe’ Away!

Tired of intrusive former vice presidents constantly sniffing your hair?

Then buy Biden Be Gone today!

Biden Be Gone is a newly developed shampoo that keeps “Creepy Uncle Joe” from sniffing your hair in any close encounter. A campaign rally? An awards banquet? No problem for Biden Be Gone!

Order now and get Biden Shoulder Blocker free! No longer will you suffer unwanted shoulder rubs at the hands of a former vice president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be on the road soon for election season, maybe even running himself. Get Biden Be Gone now before stores run out and you’re left at a campaign rally unprotected! (RELATED: Exclusive Interview With Adam Schiff)

