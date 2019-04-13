Top Ex-Hillary Aide Backs Movement To Fire Kavanaugh From Teaching At George Mason

The former press secretary for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign is backing a movement to fire Brett Kavanaugh from teaching at George Mason University.

Former Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon is the executive director of the liberal advocacy group Demand Justice, according to Fox News. After the George Mason undergraduate group “Mason For Survivors” started a petition to remove Kavanaugh, Fallon began using Facebook ads to target anyone with ties to George Mason.

The ads pushed viewers to both sign a petition to remove Kavanaugh as well as to sign a petition to push members of Congress to investigate Kavanaugh, according to HuffPost. (RELATED: Undergrads Mobilize To Blow George Mason Law Students’ Chance To Study Under Kavanaugh)

Kavanaugh is scheduled to teach a course on the “Creation of the Constitution” at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School students in Runnymede, England this summer.

“Brett Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault by multiple women whose allegations have not been thoroughly investigated,” said Fallon in a statement.”His confirmation to the Supreme Court does not absolve him of guilt, and he should not be given a platform to teach. We stand with survivors and urge the George Mason University administration to fire Kavanaugh.”

The petition, which has garnered almost 5,000 signatures so far, calls on George Mason University to “Terminate AND void ALL contracts and affiliation with Brett Kavanaugh at George Mason University,” and accuses the George Mason University administration of “a historic amount of institutional negligence on your part to support survivors of sexual assault and the student body as a whole, which has bred a sense of mistrust and suffering within the Mason community and allies.”

“I respect the views of people who disagreed with Justice Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation due to questions raised about his sexual conduct in high school. But he was confirmed and is now a sitting Justice,” George Mason University President Ángel Cabrera said in a March statement. “The law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students. And I accept their judgment.”

Mason 4 Survivors will host a town hall discussion which Cabrera will attend on April 16, according to The Huffington Post.

