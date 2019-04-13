Michigan State Football Releases Disgusting New Uniforms

Something is seriously wrong with the Michigan State football program.

The Spartans released photos of their new alternate uniforms on Twitter Saturday, and they’re downright disgusting.

I don’t mean disgusting like in a hip way that all the kids say. I mean actually gross and embarrassment to football fans everywhere.

Take a look at them below.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

Here is a live look at my reaction to Michigan State’s horrific uniforms.

I thought MSU was supposed to be a premier Big Ten program. Did I miss a memo or something about how that was no longer the case?

This is college football we’re talking about. It’s not some bizarre fashion show. Not at all. How could players for the Spartans wear those things and honestly walk out on the field with their heads held high. It makes no sense at all. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

I guess that my expectations for excellence are simply higher than people in East Lansing. If the program is now a sideshow, then maybe it’s time for them to take a year off from Big Ten play.

The conference is the pinnacle of success in the sport, and there’s no time for antics like these uniforms.

Something must be done!

I hope MSU fans are as fired up as I am. I would riot if Wisconsin ever pulled a stunt like this.

