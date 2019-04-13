Tyronn Lue Is ‘Strong Frontrunner’ For Lakers Head Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently have their sights set on Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Cavaliers head coach is the “strong frontrunner” to take over the Lakers.

Ty Lue is a strong frontrunner for the Lakers coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

He coached LeBron James for two and a half season with the Cavaliers.

The fact the Lakers and Luke Walton parted ways and Lue is now the favorite to get the job just goes to show that this is Lebron’s show at this point.

Lue, while an okay coach, won’t be much more than a yes man for the three-time NBA champion. He’s not the kind of guy who is going to stand up to the basketball legend. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

I’m not trying to be mean here, but LeBron will walk all over him. How has it worked out in the past when James behaves that way? Not great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 7, 2018 at 8:50am PST

There is a very high chance that Lue’s presence in Los Angeles would turn out to be a gigantic disaster. The Lakers need a strong leader. The last thing they need is a guy who will just get dominated by James.

If this is the road they go, don’t be surprised if the Lakers just continue to spiral downwards. I wouldn’t be shocked at all.