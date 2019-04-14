Man Smashes A Car With A Bat During Road Rage Altercation

A man has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s not for great reasons.

Barstool Sports posted a video of a few men in Chicago exchanging words in the middle of the street. In the video, a man in a black jacket slams the door shut of a silver car that’s not his own. That’s when things took a turn for the worse. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It appeared like the incident was over until one of the men grabbed a baseball bat out of his trunk. In case you were wondering whether or not he just wanted to hit a few balls, I can promise you that he didn’t. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He started going to town on the other man’s car. Watch the wild video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

He was swinging like a got the green light on a 3-0 count pic.twitter.com/HyjnviS6Kt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2019

What a bunch of idiots. What a bunch of absolute clowns. I’ve always said you should be very careful about who you get into altercations with. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You have no idea what strangers are capable of, you don’t know if they’re carrying weapons and you don’t know the distance they’re willing to go. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

On the whole, road rage is just generally a terrible idea.

Everybody involved with this incident should consider themselves lucky that they didn’t get shot. I know plenty of guys who wouldn’t even hesitate to open up on a guy approaching them with a baseball bat.

Now, I’m not saying that I’d do it, but those folks exist. I hope all the people in this situation take a moment to look in the mirror and recognize how stupid they all were. Absolutely unbelievable.