Duke Averaged 2.23 Million Viewers On ESPN, NBA Averaged Under 2 Million This Season

Duke absolutely dominated TV ratings on ESPN this past season.

According to the university, games for Coach K’s squad averaged 2.23 million viewers. The NBA averaged just under 2 million for games on ESPN and ABC.

I don’t care whether you hate or love Duke. These numbers are awesome. It’s just another sign that people love college basketball way more than the NBA.

If you doubt that, I suggest you look no further than the energy surrounding March Madness compared to the NBA playoffs. (RELATED: Duke Loses To Michigan State In The Elite 8)

Obviously, Duke got a little help on the ratings front because Zion Williamson was the biggest draw in the entire sport. He was a straight up freak of nature.

Despite not winning a national title this past season, Duke was incredibly entertaining. It was a nonstop highlight reel.

I hate Duke. There’s no question about it. They stole a ring right off my finger in 2015. Yet, I’ll back any college team over the NBA any day of the week.

College basketball is about as American as it get. It’s just young men out there grinding for the names on the front of their uniforms.

The NBA, while full of better players, has way too many divas to be as enjoyable. Major props to the Blue Devils for proving what this country really cares about.