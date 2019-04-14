Ivanka Shines In Powder Blue Dress During Trip To Africa

Ivanka Trump truly shined Sunday when she stepped out in a beautiful blue dress during her trip to Africa.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve, button-up powder blue number that hit just below her knees as she attended a meeting with women from the coffee industry during her visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of a White House global economic program for woman, per AP News. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching colored blue belt and black flats as she visited with the ladies. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“Investing in women is smart development policy and it’s smart business,” Ivanka shared during the visit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Lucky for us, the first daughter has since shared a handful of pictures from the day’s events.

“Joined @USAIDMarkGreen and the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association (EWIC) for a great discussion (and coffee cupping!) with inspiring female entrepreneurs. With @USAID support, they are overcoming a lack of access to capital and growing their businesses. #WGDP,” Trump tweeted.

Joined @USAIDMarkGreen and the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association (EWIC) for a great discussion (and coffee cupping!) with inspiring female entrepreneurs. With @USAID support, they are overcoming a lack of access to capital and growing their businesses. #WGDP pic.twitter.com/Rcy1IhU72a — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2019

An idea to export products steeped in Ethiopian heritage impacted an entire community at #MuyaEthiopia. @USAID helped Muya grow from 10 employees to over 500, and today I’m proud to announce @OPIC’s financial commitment to continue Muya’s growth! #WGDP pic.twitter.com/RBrGA97ndU — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2019

