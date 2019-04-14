Ivanka Shines In Powder Blue Dress During Trip To Africa

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump truly shined Sunday when she stepped out in a beautiful blue dress during her trip to Africa.

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve, button-up powder blue number that hit just below her knees as she attended a meeting with women from the coffee industry during her visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of a White House global economic program for woman, per AP News. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching colored blue belt and black flats as she visited with the ladies. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“Investing in women is smart development policy and it’s smart business,” Ivanka shared during the visit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Lucky for us, the first daughter has since shared a handful of pictures from the day’s events.

“Joined @USAIDMarkGreen and the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association (EWIC) for a great discussion (and coffee cupping!) with inspiring female entrepreneurs. With @USAID support, they are overcoming a lack of access to capital and growing their businesses. #WGDP,” Trump tweeted.

The first daughter always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

