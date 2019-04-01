Ivanka Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Celebration

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she showed up in a gorgeous black-and-red dress for a celebration at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the fitted sleeveless black dress with a huge red stripe down the side that hit just below her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner with President Donald Trump for the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and FIRST STEP Act celebration in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, black high heels and bright red lipstick. To say she looked stunning would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads in the classic look sporting a black-and-white houndstooth pant suit during her trip to Kentucky. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Ivanka Trump getting interactive tour of Toyota. She tried on exoskeleton used to help employees lift heavy equipment safely.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/itsQb6d3oM — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 28, 2019

Not to mention, the colorful black-and-red print dress she wowed in during a gathering in the Oval Office last week.

