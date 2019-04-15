Boys Flooded The High School Girls’ Bathroom To Take A Selfie, But It Was A Girl Who Ended Up Expelled

A girl who kneed a boy in the crotch when he and a group of other boys stormed into the girls’ bathroom has been expelled from her school.

On the morning of April 4, a group of boys at North Pole High School in North Pole, Alaska decided to take a selfie in the ladies’ room after a transgender student took a selfie in the men’s room, according to WaPo. When the boys entered the ladies’ room, they blocked the path of a girl who kneed the first of the boys in the crotch. This aggression was reportedly unconnected to the transgender student, according to The Washington Post.

North Pole High School expelled the girl, which her sister clarified in a tweet after The FairBanks News-Minor inaccurately reported that she had been suspended.

The expelled student’s sister also tweeted a few days later in support of her sister.

Alaska Republican State Rep. Tammie Wilson of North Pole said in a news conference that she would teach her daughter to respond to the incident in the same way. “Good for her,” she said in a phone interview provided to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Wilson will be discussing the incident with the Board of Education, the paper reports.

“Was she supposed to not protect herself?” Wilson said in the phone interview. “She was where she belonged. They were not.” (RELATED: Transgender Student Gets $800,000 After Bathroom Lawsuit)

Wilson wants girls to know that if they feel the need to use violence in a threatening situation, she will back them though others may not. “If you ever feel threatened for your safety, whatever force you think you have to give, I will stand behind you,” she said, according to The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

The school district said in a statement that they are committed to providing a safe environment in their schools.

“Students are expected to behave in a manner that will not disrupt the learning or school environment,” the statement said. “If a student or staff members feels unsafe in any school facility, they should alert the building administrator, safety assistants, or other staff for assistance. The district encourages all students and staff to call 911 in an emergency.”

“We don’t advocate violence as a means for students to attain safety,” Karen Gaborik, superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district, said to Fairbanks Daily News-Minor. “If a student does use force, we have to evaluate that incident.”

