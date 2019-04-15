Green Bay Packers Release Cringeworthy ‘Game Of Thrones’ Picture Of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers should be suspended from the NFL after a recent image they shared of Aaron Rodgers.

The organization tweeted a photo of Aaron Rodgers as Jon Snow with the caption, “Lord Rodgers: The true King in the North.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

You can see the atrocity of a tweet below.

What the hell is going on Green Bay. Seriously, what the hell?

Do the Packers honestly believe that Rodgers shares any traits at all with Jon Snow? Snow is universally loved. The Packers QB is routinely dragged by people who have had contact with him.

The “GoT” star is a true leader of men. The Super Bowl winning quarterback couldn’t lead a thirsty horse to water if his life depended on it. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Am I making my point clear? If not, I can most certainly keep going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 14, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Jon Snow has won multiple battles, is a true leader of his people, is the heir to the Iron Throne and once came back to life.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Rodgers do any of those things. These are the facts people and they don’t care about your feelings.

Oh yeah, he also hooked up with Daenerys.

Clearly, the Packers are delusional and that’s a danger to the brand of the NFL. Something must be done! I think a one-year ban from NFL play might knock some sense into the team’s head.

I hate to do it! Hate to do it! However, I’m just not sure we have any other choice. Any team dumb enough to compare Rodgers to Jon Snow deserves to be smacked down.

See you in 2020, Green Bay. Goodell might be about to drop the hammer, and I’ll support him 100 percent.