Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Scene Of John Dutton Saying We ‘Don’t Share’ Land In America

“Yellowstone” dropped an outstanding video on YouTube Monday.

The video is of arguably my favorite moment from season one. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) stumbles across a group of Asian tourists close to a grizzly bear.

He grabs his rifle and lays down the law. In one of the best lines in recent TV history, the head of the Dutton family says, “This is America. We don’t share land here.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

Watch the awesome moment below.

Honestly, I need to bring that out and put it on a poster. What an incredible line, and I couldn’t agree with it more.

This isn’t some communist country. This is America. You fight and claw for what you have and then you protect it at all costs. That’s what being a landowner is all about.

If you plan on taking somebody’s land in this country, then you better bring a damn army with you. John Dutton is the best example of this mindset on television, and I’m here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Apr 9, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

Tune in June 19 to see season two, and always remember that as long as we’re in this country, I’m not sharing any of my land.