Watch The Kayce/Rip Fight Scene From Season One Of ‘Yellowstone’

We’re closing in on “Yellowstone” season two, and it’s a great time to remember one of the best moments in the show.

During season one, Kayce, the youngest Dutton son, gets into an altercation with Rip after scaring off a grizzly. The former Navy SEAL and the muscle of the ranch duked it out in epic fashion.

It became crystal clear immediately that these two don’t like each other. While Rip might have won the fight, there’s no doubt that these two will square up again. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

Watch it below.

That’s the exact kind of video to get us all amped up for season two, which returns June 19. The second run of the show is going to be absolutely epic.

I can promise you that much. I’ve never been more confident about anything in my life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Dec 28, 2018 at 12:53pm PST

For those of you who haven’t seen the trailer for the upcoming season, you can watch it below. It’s chilling on every single level.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in season two. My guess is that we’re going to see a hell of a lot of blood as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the rest of the ranch holds the line.

June 19 can’t get here soon enough.