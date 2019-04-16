College Student Dies After Falling 100 Feet Off Cliff

A college student died after falling nearly 100 feet off a cliff during a hike with her classmates and professors in Arkansas on Saturday.

Andrea Norton, 20, slipped and fell off Hawksbill Crag while reportedly positioning herself for a picture, according to NBC News on Tuesday. Her body was recovered after nearly five hours with more than 60 responders helping.

Our condolences & prayers go to the family & friends of Andrea Norton. Andrea was a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student & dedicated athlete. She lived BCU values in everything she did. Please keep her family, friends & BCU family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/VUBG1Mq1Mm — Briar Cliff (@briar_cliff) April 14, 2019

The cliff is located in a popular hiking spot within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest.

Norton was a third-year student at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, her obituary said.

She was the second person to die from the popular hiking location, NBC reported. (RELATED: No Punishment For Students Who Were With Woman Who Fell Inside Clock Tower)

Norton’s fall comes as Fordham University student Sydney Monfries died after falling nearly 30 feet insider the school’s clock tower Sunday. Monfries reportedly was trying to take a picture as well.

