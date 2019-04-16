Man Reportedly Denied Legal Protection After Neighbor Threatened To Kill Him. He Was Murdered 2 Months Later

A man was shot and killed in Maryland early Monday morning, and the suspect is a building mate he reportedly unsuccessfully sought legal protection against.

Anne Arundel County police found Tyrique Hudson, 22, shot dead in a stairwell at Colonial Square Apartment complex Monday morning, Capital Gazette reported Tuesday. Authorities arrested James Allen Verombeck, 53, Monday evening and charged him with Hudson’s murder.

#Update: Alleged suspect on Virginia Ave in #GlenBurnie is in custody. Multiple units are clearing. Scene had been turned over to Detectives. Oakwood Road will be opening. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 15, 2019

Two months before his death, Hudson sought a peace order against Verombeck after he allegedly stalked and threatened to hurt him, according to court documents cited by the Gazette. In his request, Hudson reported Verombeck made a “death gesture” toward him and said, “you knew this day was coming” and called the authorities after the incident, the Gazette reported.

A court granted Hudson a temporary protective order Feb. 16 barring Verombeck from contacting or harassing Hudson. District Court Judge Devy Patterson Russell nullified the order Feb. 19, ruling Hudson “could not meet the burden of proof” to justify an order, the Gazette reported.

A witness told police he went to the stairwell to check on Hudson after hearing shots and was allegedly met by Verombeck pointing a shotgun at him and saying, “you’re next.” A second witness also reported seeing a man, whom authorities later said was Verombeck, allegedly standing in the stairwell holding a shotgun, court documents show. (RELATED: Good Samaritan Shot At Waffle House While Handing Out Cash And Paying For Meals)

Records reveal Verombeck has a history of disorderly and violent behavior. He was arrested and charged in 1996 with concealing a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, possession of an unregistered firearm and disorderly conduct, according to the Gazette. Three of the charges were dropped.

Verombeck was arrested in 2010 after violating a protective order, according to the Gazette. A protective order was also issued against Verombeck in a 2009 “domestic violence” case, according to court records.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, committing a violent felony with a firearm and reckless endangerment, the Gazette reported.

Verombeck is being held without bond.

The Maryland Judiciary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.