Tom Brady Remembers Draft Day Anniversary With Instagram Post

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was drafted 19 years ago Tuesday.

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick by New England. The skinny quarterback out of Michigan has used his draft snub as motivation throughout his career, and it still fuels him today. (RELATED: Tom Brady Sets The Record For Most Touchdown Passes In NFL History)

Brady commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 16, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

Despite Brady’s size and lackluster combine performance, it’s still incredible to consider that six quarterbacks were taken ahead of him. While nobody could have predicted the type of success he would go on to have, Brady was still a very good player and a clutch performer at Michigan.

His legendary late-game prowess was on full display in the last game of his college career when he came back from two different two touchdown deficit to lead the Wolverines to an upset win over my beloved Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2000 Orange Bowl.

Brady rightfully felt slighted when he was drafted so late, and has played with a chip on his shoulder ever since. Having just won his sixth Super Bowl title in February, there is no doubt that Brady is now officially the greatest football player of all time.

The debate should have been over long before this year, but it certainly is now.

Follow William Davis on Twitter