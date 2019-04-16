Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Graham Mertz Discusses Enrolling Early For Spring Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz sounded extremely level-headed when discussing his decision to enroll early.

The highly-touted freshman gunslinger left high school early so he could be in Madison for spring practice. Enrolling early isn’t overly common, but does happen a few times a year on most teams.

It’s usually reserved for the best players in the country who are trying to play right there. And it sounds like that’s exactly what the situation with Mertz is. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

View this post on Instagram Too blessed to be stressed… #FunZone A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

“Being in there to break down film, watch film and learn as much as possible with the time that you have there. Obviously, spring ball is huge, to get up there and get the reps that you otherwise wouldn’t get — it’s the smartest thing you can do,” said Mertz, who also described the move as a “no-brainer,” in an article published on UWBadgers.com last Friday, which discusses his decision to leave high school for spring football.

I love this from Mertz. First off, showing up for spring ball as a high school sign is one hell of a commitment, and it goes to show how invested he is in the process.

Prom? Give me a break. We’re talking about winning Big Ten and national titles in Madison. Anybody can go to prom or on a senior trip. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

Not many people get to spin the ball into the end zone of Camp Randall.

I just had a long talk with somebody last night about the quarterback situation with my beloved Badgers. Right now, Mertz is getting second reps behind Jack Coan, who played in five games last season.

That’s no reason for fans to be concerned. What’s important is that Mertz soaks up the playbook and gets as many reps as possible.

Over the course of the summer, he’ll continue to grow and learn, then the real battle gets underway in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

I’ll be very surprised if he’s not getting snaps against South Florida. It’s time to ride with Mertz, and the entire fanbase is behind him.