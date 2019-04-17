‘Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Was The First ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Death

There was a major cameo in the season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

Rob McElhenney was the first death of the season! Yes, that guy who caught an arrow through the eye when Theon frees Yara is none other than Mac from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

I promise you all that this isn’t a joke. I’m dead serious. You can watch the scene below, and you can see McElhenney’s post on Instagram as well.

Remember when Ed Sheeran was in an episode? Yeah, that was super dumb and completely pointless. However, this cameo is incredible.

Mac is one of the coolest characters in all of television history. The man does nothing but tack on mass, protect Paddy’s pub and do his best to convince us all that he’s not gay. He’s a comedy machine, and I mean that in the best way possible.

“Game of Thrones” is one of the greatest shows ever made. Obviously, great things attract other great things, and “GoT” now forever being tied to “It’s Always Sunny” is one of the coolest things that I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Please tell me there will be more cameos from the cast as we go along. I have to imagine there’s a role for Frank somewhere in the storyline.

I will legit lose my mind if Danny DeVito makes an appearance.

Major shoutout to everybody involved in making this happen. I usually hate stupid antics and things of that nature in shows.

However, I’m all in on this one. I can’t even begin to tell you how down I am with combining “Game of Thrones” and “It’s Always Sunny.”