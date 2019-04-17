Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller Retires After Horrific Knee Injury

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is done playing professional football.

The talented player suffered one of the worst knee injuries I’ve ever seen back in 2017, and it has officially put an end to his playing days. (RELATED: Chicago Bears Pull Off Super Classy Move For Injured Player)

Wow worst officiating ever on a clear Zach Miller TD catch where he unfortunately blows out knee. Ref who reversed TD should be suspended. pic.twitter.com/CUs0m1BR8c — LiL’ Geck (@MrktScalper) October 29, 2017

Miller wrote, in part, on Instagram late Thursday afternoon:

The time has come to move on from playing the game of football. It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.

You can read his full post below.

This sucks for Miller. He was such a talented player before he got hurt. The man was a great receiving threat, and it was all over after one play.

The NFL is a crazy world, and sometimes, awful things like this can happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Mar 3, 2019 at 7:36am PST

Luckily for Miller, he’s made more than $8 million during his career. It’s not exactly generational wealth, but he should have a nice safety net if he’s smart with his money.

He could probably also get into coaching if he wants to pursue that path. My guess is that he’s going to have to keep working after not earning a ton during his career, but he should have options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Feb 6, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

It sucks that his career came to such an awful run. You just hate to see it, but sometimes, these things are unavoidable.

It should be interesting to see where he goes from here. What an awful turn of events, but at least he hung around for a while in the NFL.

That’s more than can be said for a lot of guys.