HBO Releases Behind-The-Scenes Look At The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

HBO recently released an awesome “Game of Thrones” video from the premiere.

The video goes behind-the-scenes of the season eight premiere, and is pretty much a drug for fans of the hit show. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

There’s a good chance it’s the best six-and-a-half minutes of your time all day. I say that with all of you knowing just how seriously I take my time. I don’t have a second to waste.

Even with that high standard, I loved taking a moment to watch this video. It’s awesome.

Go inside the #GameofThrones Season 8 Premiere. pic.twitter.com/nXpbrtIvj7 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 17, 2019

I literally can’t get enough “Game of Thrones” content these days. It’s all I focus on these days. From sunup to sundown, I am locked in on the HBO show.

The first episode was a little slow, but it got all the necessary pieces into place for what is ahead, and I’m down with that. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Violence is coming my friends. Violence is coming.

This Sunday is going to be epic. It looks like Winterfell will finally get the battle with the Night King we’ve all been craving for so long.

Who will live? Who will die? Tune in this Sunday to find out on HBO. You know that I’ll have a beer in my hand and I’ll be watching every second with laser focus.