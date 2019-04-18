HBO Responds To Trump’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Meme, Wishes The Show Wasn’t ‘Used For Political Purposes’

HBO isn’t overly pleased with President Donald Trump.

Following a press conference this morning from Attorney General William Barr regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Trump tweeted out an image with a theme from “Game of Thrones” with the words, “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats — Game Over.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

You can see it below:

The super popular network wasn’t impressed, to say the least.

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” HBO told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday.

My people, he’s clearly trolling, and he’s using the most popular thing in the entertainment world to get the job done.

By responding, HBO is just giving Trump more attention, which is almost certainly what he wants. I’m not saying it’s a bad troll. It’s a great one. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Anytime you can invoke “GoT” to hit back at the critics and haters, you’d be an idiot to no do it.

HBO should either say nothing or thank the president for the free attention. There’s better than a little viral marketing through the most famous man on the planet using “Game of Thrones” in a public setting.

That’s the definition of a win for the network and show.

If you can’t admit Trump using themes from the hit show, which has a heavy focus on politics, then I suggest you lighten up a little bit.

It’s 2019, and it’s okay to laugh.

P.S. Who would Trump be if he were an actor in the show? Let us know what you think in the comments.