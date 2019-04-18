‘Last Man Standing’ Renewed For Its 8th Season

Tim Allen’s hit comedy “Last Man Standing” has been renewed by Fox.

The new season will be the show’s eighth season overall and the second season on Fox, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Hard to believe “Last Man Standing” hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox,” Allen said. (RELATED: ‘Last Man Standing’ Ratings Are In. They’re Huge)

“Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar,” he continued. “Thanks to our family at Fox who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: ‘Last Man Unable To Stand.’”

“Last Man Standing” is the first live-action comedy renewed by Fox for the 2019 season. Other shows that have received a renewal include “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Shows that have not yet been decided on include “Empire,” “Lethal Weapon,” “The Orville,” “Star” and newer shows “The Passage,” “The Cool Kids” and “Proven Innocent.”