Celebrate Carmen Electra’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Tara Leigh Patrick, better known as “Carmen Electra,” was born April 20, 1972 in Sharonville, Ohio.

The singer, actress and model will celebrate her 47th birthday on Saturday. Electra has had a vibrant and versatile career up to this point. (RELATED: Carmen Electra In A Bikini Proves Her Baywatch Days Are From Over [Photos])

Electra started her career nearly three decades ago when she was still a teenager, and has appeared in several hit films such as “American Vampire,” and several other horror films such as the “Scary Movie” series, including “Date Movie,” and “Meet the Spartans,” and also starred in the television series “Baywatch.”

Electra has also had an incredible singing career, and is perhaps best known for her time as a member of the “Pussycat Dolls,” an all-girl band that became popular in the early to mid 2000’s.

Electra has also modeled in magazines such as Playboy and Maxim. She’s had an incredible career and it’s only just getting started.

Happy birthday Carmen!