Fans Rush The Field During Legends Football League Game, Get Taken Down By Security

Some fans learned the hard way not to rush the field during Legends Football League games.

TMZ posted a video late Thursday afternoon of some fans getting taken down by security during a game between Los Angeles and Seattle in early April.

It's not clear why they thought this was a good idea, but it didn't end well for them.

Honestly, this might be the most interesting thing to happen in the LFL — formerly the Lingerie Football League — in a long time.

As I've said many times before, the LFL is an absolute joke, and it's an insult to real football. It's an embarrassing circus act masquerading as a sports league.

This is the same league that hires male coaches to yell at and berate women in lingerie.

Fans actually being passionate enough to rush the field might be the most legit thing to ever happen. Finally, we found some guys who care enough to do something during one of these joke games.

When you’re the LFL, you need to take the wins where you can find them.

Having said that, you're an absolute loser if you're even spending money at an LFL game. I'd rather watch grass grow or just about anything else other than women in lingerie pretending to play football.

Re-evaluate your life at the first possible opportunity if you’re paying to be part of the LFL action. All you’re doing is propping up the disaster of a league when we should just put it out of its misery.