Celebrate Miranda Kerr’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Miranda Kerr’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 36-year-old model and actress' day, we searched the internet to find her hottest looks of the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Sydney, Australia, the "How I Met Your Mother" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she was only 13 years old and won a modeling competition for Dolly magazine. Soon after she would start appearing on runways and in print ad campaigns for companies like Royxy, Qantas and Maybelline, just to name a few.

But it wouldn't be until she got cast in 2006 by Victoria's Secret to appear in their annual lingerie fashion show that she would become a household name and celebrity. It wasn't long after that she got her wings and became an official angel of the underwear company and the first Australian model to receive such an honor. Her appearances in the fashion show from 2006-2009 are truly can't-miss.

During her career, she's also appeared on the small screen a handful of times. Not to mention, her numerous appearances on the covers and pages of magazines over the years.

And she is truly stunning. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

She recently made headlines with news she was expecting her second child with husband Evan Spiegel and the model’s third one. Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Miranda!