Mitt Romney Takes Flak From Prominent Trump Supporters For Mueller Statement

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took flak Friday from many prominent supporters of President Donald Trump after he posted his take on the Mueller report to Twitter.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” he wrote, after characterizing as “good news” the fact that there was “insufficient evidence” to charge Trump with a crime.

“I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine,” he continued. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Writes Anti-Trump Op-Ed, Questions President’s ‘Character’)

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

“Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders,” the statement concluded.

Romney, a frequent Trump critic who was briefly considered for the position of secretary of state following the president’s 2016 win, was raked over the coals by conservatives on Twitter.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee led the charge:

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt?” Huckabee wrote. “Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS.”

Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS https://t.co/dmidOraRGQ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Reading your “personal reaction” to the Mueller report is less important than reading the ingredients on a box of Pop-Tarts — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) April 19, 2019

Me: “Hmmmm, I wonder if Mitt Romney could figure out a way to make me think he’s an even more useless human dildo.”

Mitt: “Hold my root beer.” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 19, 2019

Maybe we can get Bain to work on outsourcing Mitt Romney instead of the jobs of Americans who aren’t insufferable prisses. cc: @HeathMayo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 19, 2019

Romney makes me want to be a better ex-Republican. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 19, 2019

BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney is still who he is and who he has been. https://t.co/JpFe41rg1d — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 19, 2019

If Mitt Romney knew anything about presidential campaigning, he’d be in the Oval Office instead of yapping from the sidelines of Congress. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) April 19, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter