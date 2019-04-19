Mitt Romney Takes Flak From Prominent Trump Supporters For Mueller Statement

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took flak Friday from many prominent supporters of President Donald Trump after he posted his take on the Mueller report to Twitter.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” he wrote, after characterizing as “good news” the fact that there was “insufficient evidence” to charge Trump with a crime.

“I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine,” he continued. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Writes Anti-Trump Op-Ed, Questions President’s ‘Character’)

“Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders,” the statement concluded.

Romney, a frequent Trump critic who was briefly considered for the position of secretary of state following the president’s 2016 win, was raked over the coals by conservatives on Twitter.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee led the charge:

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt?” Huckabee wrote. “Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS.”

