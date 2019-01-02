Trump To Romney: Knock It Off, Be A Team Player

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump responded to Utah Senator-elect Mitt Romney’s latest criticism of him Wednesday morning and implored him to be a team player.

Romney will be sworn in as the next senator from Utah Thursday and is beginning his tenure in Washington with harsh criticism of Trump. “On balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office,” Romney declared in a Washington Post op-ed.

“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable,” Romney continued. “And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney Writes Anti-Trump Op-Ed, Questions President’s ‘Character’) 

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant, November 29, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Romney has long served as a public critic of Trump, going back to the early days of the 2016 presidential election. The failed presidential candidate delivered a major address against Trump and urged others not to vote for him up until his surprise victory in November 2016. Romney went so far as to meet with Trump during the presidential transition to discuss possibly becoming Secretary of State, but ultimately was not offered the job.

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama speak directly to each other during the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump alluded to the conduct of retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake since 2016, who served as his most ardent Republican critic within the Senate from 2016 to 2018. The president often remarked that Flake was not seeking re-election because he would not be able to win a primary while serving as a Trump critic.

