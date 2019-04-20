April Ryan Takes Heat For Saying Sarah Sanders’ Head Should Be ‘Lopped Off,’ Then ‘Plays The Victim’

CNN political analyst April Ryan caught heat from former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and others for using a gruesome analogy while calling for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be fired.

“Not only does she not have credibility, she lied,” Ryan said on a CNN panel Thursday night, during a discussion about Sanders’ 2017 usage of the word “countless” when referring to FBI agents who had lost confidence in their former boss, James Comey.

“She out and out lied, and the people, the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece-spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story,” she said. “When there was a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

Huckabee, Sanders’ father, tweeted Friday night that Ryan’s “incitement to murder” should lead to a revocation of her White House credentials. (RELATED: Mitt Romney ‘Sickened’ And ‘Appalled’ By Mueller Report — Trump Supporters Sickened And Appalled By Him)

So liberals—is this okay?Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder? CNN’s April Ryan Says Sarah Sanders’ Head Should Be “Lopped Off” https://t.co/8fdYiOzggf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Will the ⁦@whca⁩ revoke April Ryan’s credentials? If not, they are gutless tools. CNN’s April Ryan Says Sarah Sanders’ Head Should Be “Lopped Off” https://t.co/8fdYiOzggf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Ryan responded to Huckabee’s tweets by referring to something the former Arkansas governor joked about in 2017:

You sir need to sit down. You gave me a veiled threat not long ago. You call yourself a man of God? Boy bye! As your people come for me! My people see you and will do the same for you! https://t.co/M72QQACjqV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

Hey Mike you said I should be gutted like a dear. Do you remember? Don’t lie! God is watching and I have tape! https://t.co/M72QQACjqV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

By the way you should be celebrating Good Friday or do you even remember Jesus anymore? He would not come down from the cross just to save himself! He decided to die… https://t.co/M72QQACjqV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

Will you get into heaven? The answer is no! https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

You and your daughter are liars and Why is she getting paid to be press secretary if there are no briefings. Why is she afraid? https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

As I thank God this day and for his sacrifice as you should be doing, I have a warning for you! If anything happens to me or mine or anyone connected to me, you and your daughter and this administration will be held accountable! So you better stop now! https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

The comments Ryan referred to happened in response to so-called “pie-gate” back in 2017, when Ryan questioned the authenticity of a pie picture Sanders had tweeted. The former Arkansas governor was making a joke about Southern women and their “homemade pies.”

“Let me tell you something, she’s been making this pie for years,” Huckabee told Fox News’ Stuart Varney. “Makes them for friends, but here’s the warning that I would issue. Stuart, don’t ever and I mean don’t ever mess with a Southern woman and her homemade pies. It is as dangerous as when you hear a Southern woman begin her sentence with ‘bless your heart.’ It means you’re about to be gutted like a deer and just don’t know it.”

Meanwhile, conservatives on Twitter weren’t falling for Ryan’s “unreal” attempt to “play the victim” game.

I’ve been staring at April Ryan’s reaction to this tweet for like 5 mins now. She actually says @PressSec’s head should be “lopped off” then proceeds to play the victim when her dad steps in and calls for her credentials to be rovoked and then SHE plays the victim. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/bv3y6WrDxD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2019

How do you identify legitimate criticism vs. “inciting violence” with the left’s new standards? April Ryan literally called for @PressSec’s head to be “lopped off” and is now playing the victim because her dad called for her credentials to be revoked. In what world is this ok? pic.twitter.com/Dp8cpw2oQb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2019

April Ryan: “you have to start lopping the heads off” Mike Huckabee: “will the White House revoke April Ryan’s credentials?” April Ryan: “if anything happens to me—you & your daughter & this administration will be held accountable!” This new Leftist strategy is SO annoying. pic.twitter.com/UTflxPBTiX — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 20, 2019

April Ryan is losing it https://t.co/K0VaLQ5LaJ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 20, 2019

April Ryan is the one who needs to be fired! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 20, 2019

