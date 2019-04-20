Trump Fires Back At Romney, And He Included A Video

President Donald Trump fired back at Mitt Romney Saturday after the Utah senator released a statement on Friday sharply criticizing the president’s actions as described in the Mueller report.

“If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!” Trump tweeted with a short video that juxtaposed footage of his own 2016 electoral victory over Hillary Clinton with Romney’s 2012 loss to President Barack Obama.

If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)! pic.twitter.com/p5imhMJqS1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

The former GOP presidential nominee was slammed by Trump supporters on Twitter after saying in a statement that he was “sickened” and “appalled” by the president’s alleged actions.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” he wrote. “I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine. Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney Writes Anti-Trump Op-Ed, Questions President’s ‘Character’)

A frequent Trump critic both before and after the 2016 election, Romney was briefly considered for secretary of state after the president’s victory. The position eventually went to Rex Tillerson, and Romney later ran for, and won, Utah’s open senate seat.

