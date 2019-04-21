MSNBC Reporter Sticks A Mic In Robert Mueller’s Face After Easter Services

MSNBC reporter Mike Viqueira confronted Robert Mueller with a microphone and camera crew after the former special counsel exited Easter Sunday church services with his wife.

The MSNBC reporter and camera crew were waiting outside where Mueller typically attends church, and Viqueira acknowledged that they likely surprised Mueller, whose recently released report has dominated the news cycle, as he left the building.

“Well, we understood that Robert Mueller was just across Lafayette Square here from downtown Washington at St. John’s Episcopal Church,” Viqueira said, describing the encounter to anchor Alex Witt on Sunday. “He’s been seen there before over the last several weeks attending services. He was there with Mrs. Mueller at the 9:00 a.m. service. We had a camera crew waiting outside. It was, of course, Easter service. And, yes, we did surprise director Mueller upon his exiting of the church.”

Reporter: Sir, could I ask you a couple of questions? Will you testify before Congress, sir? Mueller: I have no comment. Reporter: Are you sure about that, sir? Mueller: No comment.

But Viqueira wasn't finished pressing: "If it were anybody but the president, would Mr. Trump be indicted, sir? Now that you have finished — sir, why didn't you make a recommendation to Congress one way or the other? Did the attorney general accurately characterize your positions on conspiracy and obstruction, sir?"

Speaking with Witt after the encounter, Viqueira said, “I think we can characterize director Mueller’s attitude as tight lipped and perhaps not interested in talking to me. It was after all Easter Sunday and he was after all coming out of Easter services. But nevertheless, that’s the first time we have heard from Bob Mueller in quite some time, even if his only comment was no comment.”

Witt applauded the reporter for “asking all the right questions.”

