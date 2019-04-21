‘This Is Loathsome’: Patricia Heaton Scolds MSNBC For Easter Sunday Mueller Ambush

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actress Patricia Heaton made it clear Sunday that she was not impressed by MSNBC’s tactics, scolding the cable news outlet for ambushing special counsel Robert Mueller as he left Easter services.

“Hello @MSNBC,” Heaton tweeted. “Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathsome. Shame on you.”

Heaton, who has often been open about her own faith, mentioned the apparently coordinated attacks on Christian churches in Sri Lanka and noted that not only was Easter a holy day, but this Easter was a day if mourning as well. (RELATED: ‘A River Of Blood’: Coordinated Church Bombings Leave Over 200 Dead In Sri Lanka)

Heaton was not the only one who thought the move ill-timed.

Heaton, well known for her roles in the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” also criticized the media’s handling of the confrontation between Native American elder Nathan Phillips and the students from Covington Catholic High School.

Tags : easter msnbc patricia heaton robert mueller
