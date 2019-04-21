‘This Is Loathsome’: Patricia Heaton Scolds MSNBC For Easter Sunday Mueller Ambush

Actress Patricia Heaton made it clear Sunday that she was not impressed by MSNBC’s tactics, scolding the cable news outlet for ambushing special counsel Robert Mueller as he left Easter services.

“Hello @MSNBC,” Heaton tweeted. “Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathsome. Shame on you.”

Heaton, who has often been open about her own faith, mentioned the apparently coordinated attacks on Christian churches in Sri Lanka and noted that not only was Easter a holy day, but this Easter was a day if mourning as well. (RELATED: ‘A River Of Blood’: Coordinated Church Bombings Leave Over 200 Dead In Sri Lanka)

Heaton was not the only one who thought the move ill-timed.

maybe we didn’t need to send the paparazzi after Robert Mueller on Easterpic.twitter.com/kpqHQzooGo — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) April 21, 2019

always wondered what would happen if a reporter put a camera in Mueller’s face on the street — NBC did it as he left Easter Sunday mass this morning with his wife. fair game? pic.twitter.com/BPy2WSC5sV — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 21, 2019

MSNBC just sent a “journalist” out to stake out and harass Robert Mueller when he was leaving church on Easter Sunday. “We tried to be as respectful as possible” is an actual thing Mike Viqueira said after airing the clip… pic.twitter.com/JdfV6LsA8L — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 21, 2019

Heaton, well known for her roles in the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” also criticized the media’s handling of the confrontation between Native American elder Nathan Phillips and the students from Covington Catholic High School.

