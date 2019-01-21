Patricia Heaton Takes Media To Task Over Treatment Of Catholic Boys

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actress Patricia Heaton tore into the media after multiple videos and reports contradicted a story — implicating a group of Catholic high school boys in a supposedly racist incident — that had already gone viral.

The boys were students at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, and they were standing on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial waiting for the bus that would take them home from Friday’s March for Life in Washington, D.C.

A student from Covington Catholic High School stands in front of Native American Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips in Washington, U.S., in this still image from a January 18, 2019 video by Kaya Taitano. Kaya Taitano/Social Media/via REUTERS

In the viral video, the boys were seen laughing and chanting around a small group of Native American protesters led by activist and Elder Nathan Phillips — and the incident was characterized as a racially-motivated attack on Phillips and his companions.

But longer videos released in the hours that followed — along with testimony from students who were present — suggested that the original narrative was not accurate. As the story changed, apologies from people who had “jumped the gun” began to pour in. (RELATED: MAGA hat Kid Speaks Up: ‘It Was Clear To Me That He Had Singled Me Out)

Heaton took to Twitter on Monday to point out that while the apologies were certainly both welcome and warranted, the damage was already done.

Heaton noted that not only would the stigma that has already attached to these boys would impact not just those who were present but anyone who attends the school now and in the future.

She also pointed out the fact that few — if any — of “those who perpetrated this destruction” would face any repercussions for doing so.

Heaton went on to suggest that those who had perpetrated the story should face some kind of consequence — and a lack of consequence made their apologies effectively “empty.”

Heaton’s conclusion: it’s not likely.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, a number of people have continued to push the narrative that painted the Covington students as racists.

