Tiger Woods Wears His Green Jacket To Dinner Several Days After Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods is still rocking his green jacket several days after winning The Masters.

As pointed out by Barstool Sports, the legendary golfer recently wore his green jacket to some random dinner in Jupiter, Florida.

How about this guy heading to dinner at The Woods Jupiter and running into the other guy wearing shorts, a shirt, a frank logo hat and a green jacket. I can’t think of anything cooler than this. (IG: jguittap) pic.twitter.com/c1ipcOzFzl — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) April 20, 2019

This is so cool. Woods finally fought his way back to greatness last Sunday, and he’s clearly still enjoying himself. (RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Wins 15th Major At The Masters)

Wearing the green jacket to dinner days afterwards is the equivalent of bringing the Stanley Cup to a restaurant with you. It’s the definition of a power move, especially when it’s done several days after the fact.

“THE RETURN TO GLORY!” Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

I can’t really blame the man. Woods had one of the greatest downfalls in all of sports after his marriage collapsed in epic fashion, and he didn’t win a single major event for over a decade.

Any man who has completed the comeback he did is more than entitled to wear his green jacket whenever he feels like it.

I probably wouldn’t take it over for months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Apr 14, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

The only question now is whether or not Tiger’s only just getting started. Many people, myself included, thought he was pretty much done forever.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case. Now we’ll have to wait and see if he can get some more big time wins. At this point, I wouldn’t want to be the person betting against Tiger Woods.