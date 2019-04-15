Nike Releases New Tiger Woods Ad Following Epic Masters Win

Less than 24 hours after Tiger Woods’ first Major golf championship in more than a decade, fans are still processing the culmination of the athlete’s remarkable comeback.

Shortly after Tiger’s epic victory Sunday at The Masters, Nike released an incredible ad celebrating Tiger’s accomplishments titled, “Tiger Woods: Same Dream.” (RELATED: Bettor Wins $1.19 Million On Tiger Woods Winning The Masters)

FIRST LOOK: @TigerWoods wins Masters. Nike, one of two companies to stand by him, releases “Tiger Woods: Same Dream” spot. pic.twitter.com/tojz8cdaLk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2019



Despite all of his accomplishments, Tiger is still chasing the same dream. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Has A Plan To Celebrate Tiger Woods’ Comeback Win)

Sunday was his first Masters win since 2005, and his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open. Tiger’s moment with his family following the win showed just how much this one meant to him.



At the end of the Nike commercial, a young Tiger exclaims that he was gonna “beat Jack Nicklaus.”

It’s still unlikely that Tiger will pass Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championship wins, but it is once again a possibility after Tiger’s win on Sunday. Can Tiger pass Jack?

