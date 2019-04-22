Change The Color In Any Room With This Lightbulb For 50% Off

Bring a burst of color to any room in your home with the Massimo Color Changing Light Bulb. Choose from 16 different colors in five styles. Change your decor instantly with this dynamic bulb, on sale for half off in the Daily Caller shop today.

For a limited time you can get this color changing light bulb in the Daily Caller Shop for half off it’s normal retail price 

The Massimo Color Changing Light Bulb fits into a standard E27 socket so it can be used in any light fixture. Set the mood with five styles including cycle, fade, strobe, and flash modes. The included remote control allows you to change the color or intensity without getting up. Instantly decorate for a fun party or just set the right mood for a night at home. The energy efficient Massimo Color Changing Light Bulb can even help you save on your electric bill.

Brighten up any space with the Massimo Color Changing Light Bulb. The bulb is on sale for 50% off at $9.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting.This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
