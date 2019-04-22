Sarah Sanders Fires Back At April Ryan For Saying Her Head Should Be ‘Lopped Off’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back at CNN contributor April Ryan on Monday, saying that no one actually took her seriously.

“I have had reporters say a lot of things about me,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy. “They said I should be choked. I should deserve a lifetime of harassment, certainly never had anybody say I should be decapitated. A new low for liberal media. Once again proves why this journalist isn’t taken seriously.”

Ryan, during a CNN segment last Thursday, claimed that Sanders had lost her credibility and should be let go.

“She out-and-out lied, and the people, the American people, can’t trust her,” Ryan claimed. “They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece-spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there was a lack of credibility there, you have to start lopping the heads off. It’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

Ryan and Sanders have often been at odds both in the White House press room and on social media. Ryan famously challenged Sanders in 2017, suggesting that her Thanksgiving pie wasn’t real. (RELATED: CNN’s April Ryan Suggests Without Evidence That Sarah Sanders Faked Her Pie)

When Sanders offered to bring Ryan her own pie to try, she suggested that the press secretary might poison it.

