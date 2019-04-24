Backup Your Files With This Storage Solution For Under $20

You depend on your computer to help you with almost anything. Imagine a virus or hacking erasing all your photos, work, music, and more. Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home: 1TB of Cloud Backup Storage gives you 1TB backup of cold storage with no limitations. Protect yourself from digital disaster with this backup, on sale for 90% off in the Daily Caller shop.

Cloud storage is the data storage solution of the future!

Get Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home: 1TB of Cloud Backup Storage for just $19.99 for a limited time 

Zoolz is one of the world’s leading cloud storage solutions, residing on the super-secure AWS infrastructure. Quickly and easily automatically backup all your files and schedule when and where the backup goes in case of emergency. It will only take 3-5 hours to retrieve the Cold Backup stored files. You can protect computers, network-attached storage (NAS), and external devices with Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home: 1TB of Cloud Backup Storage. Use the mobile app to preview your data. Your backups will be ultra-fast with deduplication, block-level uploads, and specified file retention. Save $100 on this must-have storage solution right now.

