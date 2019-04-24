Hillary Clinton Is The Least Self-Aware Person On The Planet

We cover a lot of ground on today’s show, including the return of the person who won’t go away: Hillary Clinton.

She doesn’t seem to understand how our system of government works, and neither does “Fredo” Cuomo. The audio of both is embarrassing, and we have it all.

Plus, California is going crazier and is covered in feces, liberals fight counting Americans, Starbucks is junkie heaven, and Cher gets un-woke.

Listen to the show:

Hillary is back! This time opining on obstruction of justice and special counsel Rober Mueller’s report. She claims that if Donald Trump were anyone else, he would have been indicted by now. Of course, if she were anyone else, she would have been indicted for mishandling classified material at a minimum.

CNN host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo was absolutely schooled by former Attorney General Michael Mukasey on collusion and how Congress can’t indict anyone. It was so bad it was embarrassing, and we have the audio.

California is a mess. Now the state is looking to ban contracts with any tech company that works with ICE. Meanwhile, San Fransisco is covered in human feces. What can’t liberalism ruin?

Starbucks is installing needle disposal boxes in its bathrooms because so many heroin users are leaving their needles behind. That open bathroom policy isn’t working out so well.

The Supreme Court heard the case for asking about citizenship on the census. Cher gets un-woke, then immediately retreats. We cover a lot of ground. Don’t miss today’s show.

